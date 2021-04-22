Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.80.

CPA opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. Copa has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Copa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

