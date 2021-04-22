Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of CMMC traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$3.61. 1,453,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$749.63 million and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.13. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.42 and a 1 year high of C$3.95.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$984,709.08.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

