Cordant Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 397,196 shares of company stock worth $3,281,101 over the last 90 days. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -354.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

