Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of CLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 502,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

