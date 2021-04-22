Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.72 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of CSOD traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 230,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,159. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,588 shares of company stock worth $3,271,211 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 69.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 203,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 192.7% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 33,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

