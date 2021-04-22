Cornichon (CORN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1,817.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.15 or 0.00274899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025510 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.38 or 0.00990116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,520.88 or 0.99987138 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00620662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

