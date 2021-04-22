Corning (NYSE:GLW) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 231.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

