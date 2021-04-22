Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CRVS stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.24. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Company insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

