Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

