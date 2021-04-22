Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,662 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 256.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

