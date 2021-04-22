Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

