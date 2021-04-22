Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $508.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

