Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 83.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,430 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

