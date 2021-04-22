Credit Suisse Group Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $165.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.
IBM stock opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
