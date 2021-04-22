Credit Suisse Group Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $165.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

