Credit Suisse Group Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $71.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:THC traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -435.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Analyst Recommendations for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

