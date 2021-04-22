Credit Suisse Group Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $71.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:THC traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $56.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -435.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

