Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) versus SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Financial Comparison

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Cree alerts:

This table compares Cree and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cree -38.54% -5.94% -3.98% SiTime N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cree and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cree 0 7 7 0 2.50 SiTime 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cree presently has a consensus target price of $110.77, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $134.40, indicating a potential upside of 41.13%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Cree.

Risk and Volatility

Cree has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cree and SiTime’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cree $903.90 million 13.39 -$191.70 million ($0.87) -125.32 SiTime $84.07 million 19.43 -$10.80 million ($0.63) -151.16

SiTime has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cree. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.1% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiTime beats Cree on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc. provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications. It also provides SiC power device products, including SiC Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), power modules, and gate driver boards for electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, this segment offers gallium nitride (GaN) die, high-electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), and laterally diffused MOSFET (LDMOS) power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications; and custom die manufacturing services for GaN HEMTs and MMICs. The LED Products segment provides blue and green LED chip products for video screens, gaming displays, function indicator lights and automotive backlights, headlamps, and directional indicators. It also offers XLamp LED components and LED modules for lighting applications; and surface mount and through-hole packaged LED products for video, signage, general illumination, transportation, gaming, and specialty lighting applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.