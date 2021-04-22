Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.09 and last traded at $26.09. Approximately 1,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 222,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at $79,395,312. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root bought 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

