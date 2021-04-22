Critical Analysis: Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) vs. CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.7% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.19 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Columbia Financial $292.72 million 6.77 $54.72 million $0.48 37.83

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 7.07% 1.29% 0.31% Columbia Financial 15.57% 5.49% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CBM Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.66%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 full-service banking offices in twelve of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

