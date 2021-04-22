Critical Comparison: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Siebert Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Futu and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A Siebert Financial 5.39% 8.15% 0.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Futu and Siebert Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 4 0 2.80 Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $225.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.77%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Futu and Siebert Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $136.28 million 131.97 N/A N/A N/A Siebert Financial $28.59 million 4.22 $3.61 million N/A N/A

Siebert Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Futu.

Risk & Volatility

Futu has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Futu beats Siebert Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also offers self-directed retirement accounts; and custodial services, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities and property and casualty insurance. Siebert Financial Corp. maintains 18 retail discount brokerage offices. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

