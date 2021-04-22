Critical Comparison: G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) and AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGC and G4S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGC 0 0 2 0 3.00 G4S 0 5 4 0 2.44

Profitability

This table compares AGC and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGC 2.05% 2.36% 1.21% G4S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AGC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of G4S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AGC has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G4S has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGC and G4S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGC $13.93 billion 0.73 $408.80 million $0.37 24.03 G4S $9.91 billion 0.54 -$116.20 million $1.09 15.60

AGC has higher revenue and earnings than G4S. G4S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AGC beats G4S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc. manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows. It also provides glass substrates used for thin-film-transistor liquid crystal displays and OLEDs; synthetic fused silica glass, synthetic quartz crystal, silicon carbide, CMP slurry, through glass Vias, high refractive index glass, DOE diffuser, glass ceramics substrate, optical planar device, IR cut filter, aspherical glass and molded lens, micro lens array, and fly eye and condenser lens products; polycarbonate and optical sheets, thin sheets, and films; and glass frits and paste, as well as glass substrate for semiconductor packaging, and other electronic materials. In addition, the company offers cover glass for smartphones and tablet devices; glass substrates for photovoltaic devices and touch panels; specialty glass; extra clear float glass; transparent conductive oxide glass for a-Si type solar module; and ultra-thin glass for electronics devices. Further, it provides chlor-alkali, polyurethanes, fluoro, and specialty chemical products; high thermal insulation ceramics wall for furnaces; and ceramic beads, sputtering targets, abrasion resistant ceramics, alumina cement, engineering fine ceramics, and ceramics molding agent for 3D printers. Additionally, the company engages in the digital signage on glass, copper clad laminate, and plastic optical fiber businesses; and gas and solvents, and life Science business. The company was formerly known as Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. and changed its name to AGC Inc. in July 2018. AGC Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services; automated cash solutions for retailers, automated bulk-teller solution for banks, and mobile banking services, as well as G4S Pay, a retail cash solution; and security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions. The company serves corporates and industrials, government, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, and ports and airports, as well as the retail, transport and logistics, and leisure and tourism sectors. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

