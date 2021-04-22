Critical Contrast: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) versus Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Futu and Morgan Stanley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $136.28 million 131.97 N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $53.82 billion 2.75 $9.04 billion $4.98 15.91

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A Morgan Stanley 19.16% 12.33% 1.02%

Risk and Volatility

Futu has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Futu and Morgan Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 4 0 2.80 Morgan Stanley 0 5 15 0 2.75

Futu presently has a consensus target price of $225.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.77%. Morgan Stanley has a consensus target price of $73.58, suggesting a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Morgan Stanley.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats Futu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, including sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, which provides secured lending facilities and financing for sales and trading customers, as well as asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services; financial and wealth planning services; stock plan administration services; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

