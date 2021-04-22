Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,978 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 318.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

