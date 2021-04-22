Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,512 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

ROL stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.