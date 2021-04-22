Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $185.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.63 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.72. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.91.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

