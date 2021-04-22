Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.16 on Thursday, reaching $185.05. The company had a trading volume of 36,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.69. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $184.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.75.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

