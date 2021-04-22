Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.