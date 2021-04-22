Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.85. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

Shares of CCK opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $111.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

