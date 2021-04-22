CryptoPing (PING) 24-Hour Volume Tops $170.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $170.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00058554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.64 or 0.00275356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.12 or 0.00956500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,214.13 or 1.00456614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.72 or 0.00637622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

