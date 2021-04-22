CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Hits $1.29 on Major Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $429,609.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00285316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.30 or 0.00981554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.00677061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,180.97 or 1.00763314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

