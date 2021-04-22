Cullinan Associates Inc. Acquires 4,841 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,726 shares of company stock worth $37,765,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.08. 82,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,095,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.27 and a 200-day moving average of $232.14. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $150.67 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.