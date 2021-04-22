Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

