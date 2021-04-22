Cullinan Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after purchasing an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.51. 74,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,693. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

