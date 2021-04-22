Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 26.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,873,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,685,000 after buying an additional 386,068 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Cerner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.66. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.