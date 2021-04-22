Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 23,717 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,717 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 0.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 405.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.04. 17,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,933. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.44 and its 200 day moving average is $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

