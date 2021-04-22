Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 52-Week High at $126.84

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $126.84 and last traded at $125.10, with a volume of 161586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $668.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

In other news, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,834. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

