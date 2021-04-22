Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up to $27.50

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $28.94. Cutera shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $517.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Cutera by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

