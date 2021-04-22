CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 7,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,970. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

