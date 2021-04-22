CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. 7,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,970. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Earnings History for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit