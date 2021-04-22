CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPG) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CCPG remained flat at $GBX 101.50 ($1.33) during trading hours on Thursday. 172,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,284. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 52-week low of GBX 64.65 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.75 ($1.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.68.

About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

