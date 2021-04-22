CVCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $50,946.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One CVCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $50,946.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00064311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.00269764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $573.90 or 0.01046332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.39 or 0.00667991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,506.92 or 0.99375934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

