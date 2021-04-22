CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.9% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 92,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

