CX Institutional Buys 111 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVY. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.36.

Shares of AVY opened at $199.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

