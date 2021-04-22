CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American International Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

AIG stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

