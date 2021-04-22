CX Institutional Has $39,000 Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,608 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2,326.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 49,923 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 50,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of IYZ opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.