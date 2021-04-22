CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

