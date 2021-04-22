CX Institutional Lowers Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

