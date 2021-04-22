CX Institutional Purchases 62 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CX Institutional raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $206.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $207.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.73 and a 200 day moving average of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

