Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce sales of $7.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $32.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $76.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The business had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $270,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,325. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 18.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

