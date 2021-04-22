Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.25. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, auto loan, recreational loan, home loan, unsecured loan, credit life and disability protection, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; small business administration loans; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.