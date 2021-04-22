Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dana in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dana’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Dana stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Dana has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its position in Dana by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Dana by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

