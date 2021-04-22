Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $256.08

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $256.08 and last traded at $253.59, with a volume of 22348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $244.40.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.33.

The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after buying an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

